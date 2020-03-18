CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Black Tony Creates A Filter That’ll Help People Avoid Getting Sick

Black Tony never comes to work, but always got you covered!

If you don’t have a face mask to protect yourself during the coronavirus outbreak Black Tony shares his new innovative homemade filters.

It can be made with everyday items in your house.  Listen to see how to DIY your own face mask or catch Black Tony at your nearest Popeyes in his grandma’s car.

He will be at work next time though! 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.  

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Black Tony Creates A Filter That’ll Help People Avoid Getting Sick  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert…
 4 hours ago
03.19.20
What To Watch, Read, Listen To And Do…
 11 hours ago
03.19.20
20 items
Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave…
 16 hours ago
03.19.20
7 items
How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty…
 16 hours ago
03.19.20
10 items
Zhuri James’ YouTube Channel Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 19 hours ago
03.19.20
Comedians Say “Coughing is the New N-Word” on…
 20 hours ago
03.19.20
50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court…
 20 hours ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 20 hours ago
03.19.20
Richmond Public Schools Meal Distribution Locations
 21 hours ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Explains Why She Doesn’t Show…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 21 hours ago
03.18.20
Hot Spot: Ways To Coexist In Quarantine, Anna…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
2016 Weinstein Company And Netflix Golden Globes After Party - Arrivals
Netflix And Google Chrome Announce Netflix Party
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Black Tony Creates A Filter That’ll Help People…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close