Richmond Public Schools Meal Distribution Locations

The Richmond Richmond Public School system has been working hard to assure that even though social distancing is requiring numerous school days to be spent at home, no child is left hungry.
RPS is currently distributing meals and several school locations throughout the city. The sites are open Monday-Friday from 9:30am-12:30pm and are available to RPS students.
Armstrong High School, 2300 Cool Ln, Richmond, VA 23223
Binford Middle School, 1701 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220
Blackwell Elementary School, 300 East 15th Street, Richmond, VA 23224
Boushall Middle School, 3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234
Broad Rock Elementary School, 4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23234
Chimborazo Elementary School, 3000 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223
Fisher Elementary School, 3701 Garden Rd, Richmond, VA 23235
Francis Elementary School, 5146 Snead Rd, Richmond, VA 23224
George Mason Elementary School, 813 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223
These are a few of the locations. See the full list at Richmond Public Schools.
