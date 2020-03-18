The Richmond Richmond Public School system has been working hard to assure that even though social distancing is requiring numerous school days to be spent at home, no child is left hungry.

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RPS is currently distributing meals and several school locations throughout the city. The sites are open Monday-Friday from 9:30am-12:30pm and are available to RPS students.

Armstrong High School, 2300 Cool Ln, Richmond, VA 23223

Binford Middle School, 1701 Floyd Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

Blackwell Elementary School, 300 East 15th Street, Richmond, VA 23224

Boushall Middle School, 3400 Hopkins Rd, Richmond, VA 23234

Broad Rock Elementary School, 4615 Ferguson Ln, Richmond, VA 23234

Chimborazo Elementary School, 3000 E Marshall St, Richmond, VA 23223

Fisher Elementary School, 3701 Garden Rd, Richmond, VA 23235

Francis Elementary School, 5146 Snead Rd, Richmond, VA 23224

George Mason Elementary School, 813 N 28th St, Richmond, VA 23223

These are a few of the locations. See the full list at Richmond Public Schools.

RELATED: How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?

Latest…

Richmond Public Schools Meal Distribution Locations was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Written by Jennifer Hall

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: