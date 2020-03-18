CLOSE
Russell Wilson, Ciara Donating 1 Million Meals

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and pop star wife Ciara have announced they are donating 1 million meals through Seattle’s Food Lifeline to help provide meals for those in need during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Obviously this worldwide pandemic, coronavirus, is changing the world. Second by second, minute by minute,” Wilson said. “People are losing loved ones. The elderly, the young, the people in between. You know, think about people losing jobs, even in Seattle.”

“Everything we do together makes a difference,” Ciara said in a video posted to her Twitter account. “And together we will conquer this tough time that we’re going through.”

According to Food Lifeline’s website, the organization provides the equivalent of 134,000 meals daily and had 58 million pounds of food sourced last year.

As of Tuesday, the Washington State Department of Health reported 1,012 total coronavirus cases with 52 deaths.

Photos
Close