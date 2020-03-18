Netflix And Google Chrome Announce Netflix Party

You can still get together to watch and talk about your favorite shows and movies even though you are social distancing. Netflix and Google Chrome have teamed up to roll out Netflix Party.
The web browser extension will allow users to stream content and chat with friends about it at the same time. The program will be in-sync for everyone some no one is too early or late on what’s happening.
Do you have any watch groups for a specific program?
