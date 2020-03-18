CLOSE
Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Days Before Testing Positive For Coronvirus

Drake, who is currently in isolation, hung out with Kevin Durant days before the NBA player tested positive for COVID-19. Durant was one of four Brooklyn Nets players that tested positive for the virus. Durant told The Athletic he felt fine and wasn’t experiencing any systems of COVID-19.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” only one of the infected players is experiencing symptoms. The other three players have yet to be identified.

