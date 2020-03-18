CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As A Warning For Coronavirus [WATCH]

Coronavirus is sweeping across the nation and Itlay has a message for anybody who may be dealing with it in their country.

Italy is the second most affected country hit by COVID-19 according to The New Daily.  Just 10 days prior, everyday life existed but now over 6 million people have been quarantined.

A THING BY asked Italians to create a message to themselves before the hit of the virus.  Here’s what they had to say.

Photos
Close