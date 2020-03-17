CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream a Free Concert From Home

To make light of the coronavirus pandemic, John Legend celebrates the quarantine by streaming a free concert from his home.

Legend got the idea from Coldplay, who also hosted a music live stream via Instagram.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Chrissy Teigen, of course, chimed in saying she’ll be in attendance.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Even though it’s bad, we hope other people join in with the at-home concerts, this is a fun trend to be entertained while being inside.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Philly Fights Cancer: Round 3

Twinning: All The Times John Legend’s Son Looked Just Like Him

7 photos Launch gallery

Twinning: All The Times John Legend’s Son Looked Just Like Him

Continue reading Twinning: All The Times John Legend’s Son Looked Just Like Him

Twinning: All The Times John Legend’s Son Looked Just Like Him

Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream a Free Concert From Home  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Kevin Durant at arrivals for A KID FROM...
Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Days Before…
 27 mins ago
03.18.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party
Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To…
 32 mins ago
03.18.20
Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As…
 2 hours ago
03.18.20
Grandmother With Parkinson’s Disease Still Greases Her Granddaughter’s…
 15 hours ago
03.18.20
How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?
 17 hours ago
03.17.20
Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test…
 17 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 18 hours ago
03.17.20
Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream…
 19 hours ago
03.18.20
Soulful St.Patty: Did You Know These Celebs Were…
 20 hours ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis…
 21 hours ago
03.18.20
Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has…
 22 hours ago
03.18.20
Rapsody Talks About Jermaine Dupri Misspeaking About Female…
 22 hours ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close