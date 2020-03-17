Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For The Coronavirus

Radio One Exclusives
| 03.17.20
Dismiss

Update: Kevin Durant is among the Brooklyn Nets who have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Durant confirmed to NBA Insider Shams Charania his diagnosis.

 

ESPN NBA reporter, Malika Andrews tweeted out a press release which states:

“Of the four, one player is exhibiting symptoms while three are asymptomatic. All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians. The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”

The NBA has planned to stay in Quarantine for the next 8 weeks. This may change as players continue to get tested. So far many have died from this virus and many are working around the clock so we don’t have to lose any more people,

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

23 photos Launch gallery

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Continue reading Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus

Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system. Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active. This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!   Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow

Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test Positive For The Coronavirus  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Latest
Kevin Durant at arrivals for A KID FROM...
Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Days Before…
 26 mins ago
03.18.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party
Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To…
 32 mins ago
03.18.20
Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As…
 2 hours ago
03.18.20
Grandmother With Parkinson’s Disease Still Greases Her Granddaughter’s…
 15 hours ago
03.18.20
How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?
 17 hours ago
03.17.20
Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test…
 17 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 18 hours ago
03.17.20
Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream…
 19 hours ago
03.18.20
Soulful St.Patty: Did You Know These Celebs Were…
 20 hours ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis…
 21 hours ago
03.18.20
Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has…
 22 hours ago
03.18.20
Rapsody Talks About Jermaine Dupri Misspeaking About Female…
 22 hours ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close