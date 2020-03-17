CLOSE
Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World Dancing When It Needs To The Most

And what's a viral banger without a dance challenge to go with it.

Cardi B at Rolling Loud Miami

Source: Lourdes Sukari / Lourdes Sukari

If you’re one of those people who feels like the world is currently in shambles, just know that you are not alone. We haven’t even gotten a chance to celebrate the new year, new season or life as whole in 2020 without the cloud of apocalyptic doom hanging over our heads. And with every nation in on the planet shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there’s not much for folks to do besides stay home and get creative. Just ask Brandon Davidson, aka DJ iMarkkeyz, who is known for taking viral moments and turning them into full on songs.

For his latest works, the 29-year old Brooklyn DJ decided to remix a video of Cardi B discussing Coronavirus and turn it into one of the hottest tracks this pandemic has ever seen.

 

The track is so dope that it’s already trending on the music charts after only being out for three days!

 

Even folks in Brazil are bumping the official Coronavirus “Ish Is Real” anthem.

Davidson told Buzzfeed:

[The beat] was in the tempo of how she said ‘coronavirus,’ so it kind of matched the beat. It was exciting. I had a feeling it would reach her. For me to see everyone dancing, smiling, and not living in fear … that’s the greatest thing I can do.”

And these days, you can’t have a viral track without a viral dance challenge to go with it.

Since you’re quarantined for the next few days, might as well hop on tik tok and try your hand at the “Ish Is Real” challenge. Hit the flip for more. 

Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has The World Dancing When It Needs To The Most  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Photos
