Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store Hours Due To Coronavirus

Every aspect of modern culture is feeling the effects of COVID-19. The pandemic that originally began in China is making its way throughout the world.

In the United States, schools remain closed and many adults work from home. Most grocery stores include barren shelves where household items like toilet paper, hand soap and paper towels were once plentiful.

In an effort to keep up with the demand and to ensure that facilities are sanitized properly, many retailers are changing their hours to allow for more time to clean and restock.

Here is a list of confirmed stores and their new hours:

ALDI: Open from 9 AM to 7 PM daily. More

Dollar General: All Dollar General locations will close one hour early. Also, the first hour of operations will be dedicated solely to senior customers. More

Harris Teeter: Closing at 9 PM daily until further notice. More

Kroger: Many Kroger locations are operating under limited hours until further notice. More

Publix: Open from 8 AM to 8 PM. More

Trader Joe’s: Open from 9 AM to 7 PM. More

Walmart: Open from 6 AM to 11 PM until further notice. More

Wegmans: Open 6 AM to 10 PM. More

Whole Foods: Whole Foods locations are temporarily closing down their food bars and self-serve food options. In-store restaurants will only be available for takeout. All hourly employees are to receive a $2 per hour pay increase from now through the month of April. More

