CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

This Designer Brand is Making Their Own Hand Sanitizer To Prevent Coronavirus

Louis Vuitton has decided to take matters into their own hands to protect their people.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Across the world, there is a shortage of many cleaning products like bleach, disinfectants, and other anti-viral products.  BBC reports that 120 people have died due to coronavirus in France.

“LVMH will use the production lines of its perfume and cosmetic brands… to produce large quantities of hydroalcoholic gels from Monday,” LVMH stated via a statement.

LVMH says they will distribute the gels free of charge to health officials.

The company shared that “LVMH will continue to honour this commitment for as long as necessary, in connection with the French health authorities.”

Talk about making a difference, maybe other brands will fall in line.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

This Designer Brand is Making Their Own Hand Sanitizer To Prevent Coronavirus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Kevin Durant at arrivals for A KID FROM...
Kevin Durant Hung Out With Drake Days Before…
 22 mins ago
03.18.20
Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards 2016 - After Party
Russell Wilson, Ciara Donate 1 Million Meals To…
 28 mins ago
03.18.20
Video of Quarantined Italians Message Goes Viral As…
 2 hours ago
03.18.20
Grandmother With Parkinson’s Disease Still Greases Her Granddaughter’s…
 15 hours ago
03.18.20
How Many Coronavirus Cases Are There In Virginia?
 17 hours ago
03.17.20
Kevin Durant + Other Brooklyn Nets Players Test…
 17 hours ago
03.18.20
Roger Mayweather, Uncle & Trainer Of Floyd Mayweather…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Retailers Including Walmart, Publix And Kroger Adjust Store…
 18 hours ago
03.17.20
Snoop Dogg Says ‘I’m Good’, Holds Breath For…
 18 hours ago
03.18.20
Uplifting Fun: John Legend Plans to Live Stream…
 19 hours ago
03.18.20
Soulful St.Patty: Did You Know These Celebs Were…
 20 hours ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Keri Hilson’s Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory, Louis…
 20 hours ago
03.18.20
Issa Bop: Cardi B’s COVID-19 Inspired Track Has…
 22 hours ago
03.18.20
Rapsody Talks About Jermaine Dupri Misspeaking About Female…
 22 hours ago
03.18.20
Photos
Close