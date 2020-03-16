CLOSE
Ask And Receive: Cardi B Is Open To ‘On My Block’ TV Cameo After Cast Petitions Her Appearance

Let's make it happen producers.

Cardi B arrives at &apos;The Road to F9&apos; Global Fan Extravaganza, launching all new trailer for ninth chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise in Miami, Florida on January 31, 2020 n¬© Rolando Rodriguez/jpistudios.com

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

The third season of On My Block arrived last week and it’s filled with twists and turns courtesy of the teens of Freeridge, California. One twist that would be fully welcomed by the cast for season four is an appearance by Cardi B, and it seems like the rapper is all for the collaboration.

The On My Block cast — Brett Gray, Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia — sat down with Young Hollywood recently to answer some fun questions and one that came up was who they’d want to guest-star on the show. Brett said Cardi B is definitely one person he’d like to see make an appearance.

“I would love to see us all like go somewhere and Cardi is like in charge or something or just boss us around,” he said, with his other co-stars signing off on the idea.

 

Well it seems Cardi also agrees with the idea because she sent out a tweet on Saturday simply saying, “I’m with that.”

 

Brett Gray responded to the tweet, saying, “I’m bouta die . Someone send help.”

 

Meanwhile, Jessica Marie Garcia also tweeted, “I’m truly deceased.”

 

On My Block continues to be a success on Netflix gaining the number one spot for viewed content over the weekend. The show is a coming-of-age dramedy that follows four smart and street-savvy friends who must navigate street gang drama as well as the romance and awkwardness that comes with being a teen.

Netflix has yet to announce a season four, however with Cardi’s co-sign, hopefully we can see more of Jamal, Ruby, Jasmine, Cesar and Monse as the navigate the terrain of Freeridge.

Close