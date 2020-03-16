CLOSE
Hot Spot: R. Kelly Faces New Charges, Lamar Odom Triggered On Drink Champs & More

R. Kelly can’t catch a break as new cases surface for knowingly passing out herpes. Two minors have come forward saying they were exposed to the STD admitting to having a relationship with Kelly.

Speaking of can’t catch a break, Lamar Odom gets heated with N.O.R.E. on the Drink Champs podcast. Allegedly he asked the cameras to be cut after spilling some personal tea after a couple of drinks.

Box offices are suffering as well during the coronavirus outbreak closing locations all over the country.

