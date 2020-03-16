CLOSE
Did Tiffany Haddish Blast Alleged Ex-Boyfriend Common On Social Media?

We didn’t even know Tiffany Haddish and Common were a thing, but now apparently they’re broken up.

Da Brat tried to tell Gary that they were dating but he couldn’t believe that was his type.  Haddish went off on social media calling someone a hater and a big piece of crap.  It is alleged to be about her ex Common.

Whew, we hope they didn’t break up before we knew they were together.

Close