Spilled The Beans: THIS Celebrity Mama Just Confirmed Common & Tiffany Haddish Had A Thing

Rumors have been circulating since late last year about Common and Tiffany Haddish hooking up, but it looks like these two are REAL couple. We know it’s real because Tiffany’s play auntie has confirmed that they are together!

We don’t know if she meant to let the cat out of the bag, but nonetheless, Ms. Tina Knowles confirmed the romance. Just two days ago, Common and Tiffany were quarantining and chilling for his birthday. Tiffany posted up the ‘low key’ date photo to give Common a birthday shout out and then came Ms. Tina, confirming the tea!

Tiffany wrote:

“Happy Birthday to My Friend @common !!! I Love that you are willing to go on @groupon adventures with me. #paintandpour plus food”

Ms. Tina commented:

“Beautiful couple ❤🙏🏾

Ms. Tina and Tiffany Haddish have a really tight relationship. Tiffany talks about Tina even getting Beyonce to loan her a dress in her latest Netflix special, ‘Black Barmitzvah’, so we feel like she wouldn’t mistake these two for being in a romance publicly.

In related news, a fan caught a photo of Tiffany and Common trying to travel amid corona rage. Hit the flip to see it.

A fan tagged photo shows Tiffany and Common traveling on his birthday together. We wonder what a day in the life of these two is like. Do YOU think they make a great couple?

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

