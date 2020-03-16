CLOSE
Idris Elba Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Coronavirus pandemic has taken the world by storm. Schools are closed, people are out of work and people are stuck indoors. This afternoon actor and former “Sexiest Man Alive,” Idris Elba shared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing,” he tweeted. Adding, “No panic.”

Last week actor Tom Hanks and his wife revealed that they tested positive for the virus, but according to an update they shared on social media, they’re recovering.

