Box Office Sales Are The Worst They’ve Ever Been In 20 Years Due To Corona Virus

The coronavirus has hit the box office in a major way. It’s been reported that the box office has not been raking in the mega millions it usually does this the COVID-19 outbreak. Sales are expected to be $55 million lower than usual, The Wrap reports.

The reason why the box office sales are plummeting is because of the precaution these theaters have had to take to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. After it was declared a national emergency, over 100 AMC theaters closed their doors until further notice. Movie theaters have also not been using all of their auditoriums when showing films.

The highly anticipated Onward even took a hit. The second weekend in theaters, sales dived 74 percent. Onward is Disney’s first animated film to feature an openly gay character,  who is voiced by Lena Waithe.

Studios have also shut down production due to the pandemic. Netflix has halted production on their shows.  50 Cent also revealed that he was forced to pause production on his POWER spinoff, which star the likes of Method Man and Mary J. Blige.

Disney also followed and also shut down production on their upcoming projects.

“While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on our productions, after considering the current environment and the best interests of our cast and crew, we have made the decision to pause production on some of our live-action films for a short time,” read their statement to The Verge.

Top retailers are also adjusting their hours and closing their doors.  Nike Store and the Apple Store will be closed starting Monday, March 16th. Walmart’s 24- hour location will no longer be open past 11 p.m.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Box Office Sales Are The Worst They’ve Ever Been In 20 Years Due To Corona Virus  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

