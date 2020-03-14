Something In The Water Festival Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

It was to be the celebration of the spring. Something In The Water, a multi-day music festival spearheaded by VA native Pharrell Wiliams, has been postponed in response to the Coronavirus.

The news was released Friday night on the SITW official website and social media platforms. Event coordinators have decided to postpone 2020 festivities and to return in 2021. The expected dates for the 2021 revival are April 23-25.

According to the event organizers “All tickets for 2020 will be honored for next year’s festival.” Fans looking to obtain a refund must submit a request on the SITW website after March 20, 2020.

In its first year, the festival brought world-class artisans including Jay Z, Missy Elliott, Migos, SZA, Snoop Dogg and Usher to Virginia Beach. This year the line-up continued to flourish with stand-outs like ASAP Rocky, Chance the Rapper, Post Malone and H.E.R. on the roster.

Not just a mecca for music, the 2020 festival was expected to include the best in the worlds of technology, health and wellness, environmental sustainability, culinary arts and more.

