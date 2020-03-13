CLOSE
Andrew Gillum Found In Miami Beach Hotel Room With Suspected Drugs, Police Say

In 2018 Andrew Gillum came within 34,000 votes of becoming Florida’s governor, Friday morning he was discovered by police at a South Beach hotel in a room with bags of possible methamphetamine with a man who appeared to have overdosed on drugs, according to a Miami Beach police report.

According to The Miami Herald, police say they were called to the Mondrian South Beach early Friday morning and found paramedics treating 30-year-old Travis Dyson for an apparent heart attack. They say two other men were in the room: Aldo Mejias and Gillum.

Gillum, who was not arrested, was reportedly too intoxicated to answer questions. An offense incident report says that officers found three clear plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth on the bed and floor.

Gillum, former mayor of Tallahassee, issued a statement Friday afternoon in which he denied using drugs.

“I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines,” he said. “I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement.”

Police say Dyson was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in stable condition. They returned to check on Gillum, who was allowed to return home “without incident.”

“At this time the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter,” a Miami Beach police spokesman wrote in an e-mail releasing a copy of the report. He did not explain why.

Gillum, who was mayor of Tallahassee from 2014 through 2018, thanked Miami Beach paramedics in his statement and said he’ll “spend the next few weeks with my family and [would] appreciate privacy during this time.”

