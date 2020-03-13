At this point, nearly everyone on the planet has been impacted by the coronavirus.

After shutting down travel across the world, canceling the NBA and countless festivals and conferences, forcing employers to implement work from home policies and ripping apart our economy.

According to NBC News, the coronavirus has now become a pandemic. With an invasion of 114 countries, killing more than 4,000 people, we have to admit we’ve never seen anything like this. That and the head of the World Health Organization officially characterized this as a “pandemic.”

While folks are out there rocking masks and hazard suits and buying up all the hand sanitizer, the best way to protect yourself is by washing your hands…and doing so for 20 seconds.

Enter: Mariah Carey and “dem babies” Moroccan and Monroe as they bring it back, “Fantasy” style to encourage you all the lather up. The family posted an adorable TikTok video on Friday (March 13) to help encourage us to get it together.

“Washing our hands to 20 seconds of Ol’ Dirty Bastard! Stay safe everybody! ,” Carey wrote.

We love how the twins knew every last word!

Carey & co. aren’t the only celebs to offer up some tips on keeping those hands clean. As we previously reported, on March 11 Jada Pinkett Smith shared on social how to wash those nails and get them on-point.

We have to make sure we wash the top surface and the bottom surface of our nails for 20-30 seconds,” she says in a demonstrative video.

An entire word!

BEAUTIES: How are you protecting yourself during the recent coronavirus pandemic?

Mariah Carey & Dem Babies Have The Perfect Rap To Wash Your Hands To was originally published on hellobeautiful.com