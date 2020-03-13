Lemons To Lemonade: This Coronavirus Inspired Playlist Will Literally Make You LOL 

CLOSE
Guys, what is really going on? Alot, that’s what going on. It’s as if we went to sleep in 2020 and woke up in Armageddon.  For millennials, this is our first time experiencing a global pandemic that we can actually remember and are directly affected by. Sure, we were alive for Y2K, and the Swine Flu and Ebola scares. But the Coronavirus outbreak has reached new levels of worldwide hysteria.

There are several articles making their rounds on the Internet about how millennials are taking advantage of the COVID scare. With the price of everything drastically dropping, Gen Y & Z’ers are using this as a time to be flewd out. Business Insider:

While some people are self-quarantining or canceling trips, these millennials seek an affordable vacation or travel opportunity. The move says a lot about millennials’ lifestyles and how strongly they value experiences. Millennials are motivated to work in order to pay for basic necessities and to earn money to travel, more so than making money to pay off debt or save for retirement.

On top of that, reports say that the Baby Boomer generation is more vulnerable to the virus than any other generation.

A March 4 analysis by the national health institute found that, of the 105 patients who died from the virus, the average age was 81. This put a 20-year gap between the average age of people who tested positive for the virus and the deceased. Less than 1 percent of people in their 20s die from the virus, they estimated, while the rate shoots up to 18 percent for 80-year-olds.

But the best way to turn lemons into lemonade is through music. Some brilliant mind created a playlist dedicated to folks around the world that will be quarantined and isolated during the COVID pandemic, and it’s the best thing we’ve seen all day. Grant it, the outbreak is not a laughing matter at all. However, the titles of the tracks on in the playlist will give you the little laugh you need today.

Titles include Britney Spears’ “Toxic”, Future’s “Mask Off” and Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode”. Wow.

Check out the full playlist HERE. Stay safe.

Lemons To Lemonade: This Coronavirus Inspired Playlist Will Literally Make You LOL   was originally published on globalgrind.com

