CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White People in the Gym [WATCH]

Taye Diggs used his Instagram to share his gym frustrations out on a certain group of people.

He shared that he is a privileged black man and can afford to workout in a luxury gym and he has a problem with white people who don’t take the efforts to pick up their towels.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

“I have been blessed enough to afford to workout at a luxury gymnasium, but alas there is a problem. I don’t mean to make this about race (and I do believe we should all get along,) but there are white people, certain white people, in my locker room that refuse to pick up their soiled towels. They leave them strewn about, willy nilly…on the counters, on the floors, and on the benches. Dare I say, the steam room where I enjoy frequenting. So I ask you white people, were you raised in a barn?”

View this post on Instagram

🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Taye Diggs (@tayediggsinsta) on

 

His rant goes on to say, “So I ask you, white people, did you not have mothers and fathers that told you to pick up after yourself?” He continued on, “or are you in fact just lazy, spoiled? Excuse my language. Pick up your towels. I don’t work for you and the people who work for the gymnasium have enough to do. Pick up your damn towels, whities! Pick ‘em up!”

It concerned people in the comments because Diggs was previously married to Idina Menzel, a white woman, with whom he has children.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White People in the Gym [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
How To Handle Schools Closing During The Coronavirus…
 55 mins ago
03.13.20
Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White…
 4 hours ago
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…
 16 hours ago
03.13.20
Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
Twenties’ Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Stud Energy, Those…
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
Know The Difference In The Symptoms Between The…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Has A Man On…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Eva’s Corner: Is It Okay To Keep A…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
NCAA Announces Men’s And Women’s College Basketball Tournaments…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 19 hours ago
03.13.20
Photos
Close