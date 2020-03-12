Rickey Smiley Morning Show
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]

The world is in a horrible place but at least we have “Insecure” to look forward to! It is safer to be indoors after all.

The hit HBO series is set to return with ten episodes on Sunday, April 12 … and the trailer has us excited! It feels like it has been years (oh wait, it has) since we’ve seen our favorite girl crew on-screen.

This time around, it appears Issa is still rebounding from her career change and love loss. But to make things even more interesting, we’re going to see how she deals with her ex Lawrence “Jay Ellis” dating her colleague. It looks like pure comedy is going to ensue!

We’re also going to learn where Molly and her Asian bae stand. Will it be true love for her? Is she still too scared to be hurt? Will she let down her guard? Oh, and it looks like Tiffany Dubois, has moved on up!

There’s so much to gain from this trailer!

Check it out above and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

The 2010s were the decade of natural hair. From braids to afros to twists, natural beauties truly flourished this decade, showing off their textured locs in most versatile looks the world has ever seen. Whether it was the red carpet, a gala, the runway or politics, Black hair had an influence on every major fashion moment in this last decade. And while some opted for a simpler 'do, others went for the gusto and proudly donned their coils, kinks and curls in the most creative styles possible. The natural hair moments of the 2010s were so bold that they created a ripple effect of confidence in wearing natural hair that extended beyond the moment itself and trickled into our everyday lives. While we owe that new-found confidence to so many naturalistas, it was these 10 natural beauties that truly set the bar for the most iconic natural hair moments of the decade, giving us the power to destroy society's beauty standards once and for all and show up in spaces as our truest selves: bold, Black and beautiful.

'Insecure' Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

