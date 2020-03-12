CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus

CHINA-HEALTH-VIRUS

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

Disneyland will cease operations due to the coronavirus, the Walt Disney Company announced Thursday.

The closure takes effect on March 14th.

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.

The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at (714) 520-5050.

This story is developing.

Source: Disney

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
How To Handle Schools Closing During The Coronavirus…
 55 mins ago
03.13.20
Taye Diggs Rants on Instagram About “Certain” White…
 4 hours ago
03.13.20
Behind The Scenes: Coronavirus Causes Disney To Push…
 16 hours ago
03.13.20
Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Watch: Coronavirus Scare Has Rival Monkey Gangs Fighting…
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
‘Insecure’ Drops Hilarious Season 4 Trailer [VIDEO]
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
Twenties’ Jonica ‘JoJo’ Gibbs On Stud Energy, Those…
 17 hours ago
03.13.20
Know The Difference In The Symptoms Between The…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Has A Man On…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Disneyland To Close Due To Coronavirus
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Eva’s Corner: Is It Okay To Keep A…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Soulja Boy Invested In A Soap Company At…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
NCAA Announces Men’s And Women’s College Basketball Tournaments…
 18 hours ago
03.13.20
Live Nation Planning To Pause All Concert Tours…
 19 hours ago
03.13.20
Photos
Close