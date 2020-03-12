CLOSE
NCAA Announces Men’s And Women’s College Basketball Tournaments Are Canceled

NCAA Logo

Source: (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) / (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The ramifications of coronavirus COVID-19 have affected the sports world dramatically in the last 24 hours. On Thursday (Mar. 12), the NCAA announced that it was canceling the upcoming men’s and women’s college basketball tournaments. The news comes hours after numerous conferences canceled their respective conference championship tournaments.

On Wednesday, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was announced as a positive test for the virus, becoming the first player in the league who was diagnosed. Hours later, teammate Donovan Mitchell had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the NBA to effectively suspend the season until further notice.

Numerous states have announced suspensions and or cancellations of their basketball tournaments, athletic activities and more as the growing number of COVID-19 cases across the country expands.

NCAA Announces Men's And Women's College Basketball Tournaments Are Canceled  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

