Know The Difference In The Symptoms Between The Allergies, Flu, and The Coronavirus

Unless you're living under a rock the coronavirus has the world in a global pandemic. While fears have begun to grow and more information is coming out by the second it's important to know the difference in the illnesses.

Well before you give someone the death stare for coughing around you, we gave a list of the symptoms to help you better identify normal seasonal allergies, the flu, and corona. According to the Mayo Clinic, these are symptoms to help you determine if which illness you may have.

Allergies:

Sneezing

Itchy Nose, Eyes, or Roof Of Mouth

Watery, Red, Or Swollen Eyes

Runny or Snuffy Nose

The Flu:

Fever

Cough (Wet coughs)

Body Aches

Fatigue

Chills & Sweats

Congestion

Sore Throat

Runny & Stuffy Nose

CoronaVirus:

Fever

Cough (Dry coughs)

Shortness of Breath

Symptoms appear 2-14 days after exposure

