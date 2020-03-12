CLOSE
Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive For Coronavirus {VIDEO}

US-BRAZIL-POLITICS-DIPLOMACY-TRUMP-BOLSONARO

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide to President Bolsonaro, Fábio Wajngarten dined with both Trump and Bolsonaro.

Fábio Wajngarten fell ill with flu-like symptoms after returning to Brazil.  He was taken to the military hospital and is currently awaiting the results of a second test for confirmation of coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro is also being tested for the virus.

