Trump Met With Brazilian President That Tested Positive For Coronavirus {VIDEO}

President Trump met with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro at Mar-a-Lago this weekend. According to the New York Times, the aide to President Bolsonaro, Fábio Wajngarten dined with both Trump and Bolsonaro.

Fábio Wajngarten fell ill with flu-like symptoms after returning to Brazil. He was taken to the military hospital and is currently awaiting the results of a second test for confirmation of coronavirus.

President Jair Bolsonaro is also being tested for the virus.

