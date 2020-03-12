CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus

Governor Ralph Northam addresses a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, which went solidly blue in 2019, on January 08 in Richmond, VA.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Governor Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency in Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Commonwealth has at least 17 “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus.

In a press conference on Thursday, Northam assured Virginians, “we have long-standing plans in place to deal with pandemics.”

Governor Northam has canceled all state conferences and large events for the next 30 days. He went on to advise Virginians to avoid large gatherings and out-of-state work travel has also been prohibited.

Two of the Virginians that tested positive for the virus are currently in Texas. Virginia is currently working with Texas to resolve the issue.

In response to concerns regarding the depletion of the CDC’s supply of testing kits, the Commonwealth is looking into manufacturing their own.

You can find more information on the coronavirus at the Virginia Department of Health website.

Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus
 1 hour ago
03.12.20
Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
4 items
Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 21 hours ago
03.12.20
NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player…
 21 hours ago
03.12.20
8 items
Naomi Campbell’s Coronavirus Protection Look Inspires Hilarious Memes
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
7 items
And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Hot Spot: Loni Love Responds To Tamar Braxton…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
First Case Of The Coronavirus Reported In Central…
 1 day ago
03.11.20
Yikes: Michael Strahan Claims His Ex-Wife Is Abusing…
 1 day ago
03.12.20
Photos
Close