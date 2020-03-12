Governor Ralph Northam has declared a State of Emergency in Virginia. According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the Commonwealth has at least 17 “presumptive positive” cases of the coronavirus.

In a press conference on Thursday, Northam assured Virginians, “we have long-standing plans in place to deal with pandemics.”

Governor Northam has canceled all state conferences and large events for the next 30 days. He went on to advise Virginians to avoid large gatherings and out-of-state work travel has also been prohibited.

Two of the Virginians that tested positive for the virus are currently in Texas. Virginia is currently working with Texas to resolve the issue.

In response to concerns regarding the depletion of the CDC’s supply of testing kits, the Commonwealth is looking into manufacturing their own.

You can find more information on the coronavirus at the Virginia Department of Health website.

Virginia Declares State Of Emergency Due To Coronavirus was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

Written by Jennifer Hall

