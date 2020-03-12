Excuse after excuse.

Black Tony drove all the way to the radio station and had to turn around, so of course, he didn’t make it to work!

He had bigger things to do than work that involves an animal. He has a big box of “cat babies” that his mama needs help with. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show doesn’t seem to be cat lovers so if you’re looking for a kitty to take home, Black Tony, is your guy!

Listen to hear what type of cat it may be!

Black Tony Got A Big Ol’ Box Of Cat Babies [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Written by India Monee'

