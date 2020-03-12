CLOSE
Eva’s Corner: Is It Okay To Keep A Secret From Your Significant Other?

Is there ever a good reason to lie to your partner?

That’s the question being asked in this edition of “Eva’s Corner.” Eva Marcille shares a story about a woman who found out her late fiancé had four children she didn’t know about.

Watch the video above to hear the Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew debate this topic.

Eva’s Corner: Is It Okay To Keep A Secret From Your Significant Other?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

