Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids Looking Just Like Their Daddy

It’s been 23  years since we lost one of the greatest artists of all time, the Notorious B.I.G. To this day, Biggie legacy still lives on through the plethora of hits he made in his short time of being a superstar. But it’s his 26-year old daughter T’yanna and 23-year old son Christopher Wallace Jr. who really keep his spirit alive.

 

The fact that they both are the spitting image of their dad just adds to Big’s prescence still being felt.

 

 

But as adults in the game now, they want to be known for more. T’yanna, who recently launched her new clothing line, Notoriouss, says she’s sick and tired of being known as the daughter of the Notorious B.I.G.

“I don’t like when people say, ‘Oh, that’s Biggie’s daughter,’ because that’s not my name,” Wallace said at her first runway show. “Now everybody knows Notoriouss clothing by T’yanna Wallace. I barely hear ‘Biggie’s daughter.’ I hear T’yanna first, and I like that. I don’t want to live off of my dad’s money. I want to make my own money. I worked in the cafeteria for a year while I attended Penn State.”

We’re proud of the young boss for doing her own thing, and her dad would be too. But we’ll never forget how who kicked off the Wallace legacy.  Hit the flip for more times T’yanna and Christopher Wallace Jr. were the carbon copy of their father.

Notorious Seeds: 13 Photos Of Biggie Smalls’ Kids Looking Just Like Their Daddy  was originally published on globalgrind.com

