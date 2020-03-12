CLOSE
Living My Best Life! Millennials Are Booking Flights With No Regard For Coronavirus

Life is on sale and millennials are taking full advantage!

The influential generation is living under the mantra of “yolo” (you only live once) during the coronavirus and capitalizing on cheap airline flights to travel.

People are canceling flights, self quarantining and wiping out stores of anything that can kill germs.  Instead of taking precautions, millennials are packing their packs and ready to live their best lives.

Airlines are decreasing their flights significantly making prices more affordable than ever. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend those who are over 60 years old and chronically ill to stay home, young people are ready to risk it all.

Ashley Henkel told NBC that since flight prices have changed, she’s booked three trips taking her to Vancouver, New York City and Portland, Oregon this summer.

There is “no fun in staying at home and being all worried,” said Henkel.  She and the rest of Twitter believe that even if it “wipes out” a group of people, they should be more focused on having fun.

Social media has been filled with jokes and opinions on the plague-like virus.

 

Though President Donald Trump has suspended travel to Europe, the nonchalant attitude continues and more flights are being booked.

Are they crazy or is this the best time to go on your dream vacation?

