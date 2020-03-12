CLOSE
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test Positive For CoronaVirus

92nd Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty

Tom Hanks has revealed that he and wife Rita Wilson have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The two-time Academy Award winner wrote on Instagram, “Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

He added, “Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”

