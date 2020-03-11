CLOSE
Kahlana Barfield Cosigns Beauty Blender’s New Bounce Concealer

Let’s be clear, Kahlana Barfield Brown is that bish. And you should be following her on the gram because her style and makeup is always on point. The former beauty director of InStyle Magazine is an expert in the fashion and beauty lane. Sis knows her sh*t and therefore, the inspiration behind many of your favorite celeb’s fashions.

So when she endorses a product, we trust her opinion. Kahlana took to social media to give us the scoop on Beauty Blender’s BOUNCE™ Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer and by the looks of that flawless blend under her eye, we’re sold.

“Bounce concealer is out here stepping on necks,” she captioned the photo. She added, “The formula is full coverage yet lightweight and comes in 40 shades (the undertones are on point). I’m wearing shade 4.40N.”

According to Sephora.com, the concealer is “a weightless, full-coverage concealer that uses hyaluronic acid and peptides to create a smooth, undetectable finish.”

It packs ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which hydrates, plumps, and smooths the skin. It contains tetrapeptide and HD effects pigments. Beauty Blender’s Bounce concealer will run you about $26 but if our face will come out as seamless as Kahlana’s, count us in.

Kahlana Barfield Cosigns Beauty Blender’s New Bounce Concealer  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

