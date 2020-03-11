CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her Sign An NDA Too: ‘I Was Like For Real, Don’t Nobody Know You!’ (Exclusive)

Loni Love isn’t the only one in her relationship with a penchant for NDAs.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Just days after Love told viewers on “The Real” that she convinced her boyfriend James Walsh to sign a nondisclosure agreement, the comedienne revealed that he had her sign a gag order as well.

“He made me sign one too!” Love told us Tuesday in an interview at BOSSIP’s NYC office. “I was like, ‘For real?’ Don’t nobody know you!”

Love, who was in NYC to promote her new role as the main stage co-host at the Essence Festival of Culture, said she doesn’t see anything wrong with an NDA, and likened it to a prenup before marriage.

“I’ve worked really hard to get where I am and I want women to protect themselves,” Love said. “A lot of my comedian friends are going through it. And he had no problem with it.”

Love also talked about the other big news of the day, Coronavirus – though she said she’s sticking to her routine.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

“I travel every weekend as a stand-up comedian, so I always wipe down,” she said. “I just do what I’ve always done. I do wear long sleeves and long pants. I always wash my hands. It hasn’t been much of a change, but you have to stay safe.”

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Loni And Her Love James Welch Were In The Bahamas [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Loni And Her Love James Welch Were In The Bahamas [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Loni And Her Love James Welch Were In The Bahamas [PHOTOS]

Loni And Her Love James Welch Were In The Bahamas [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_3020770" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jesse Grant / Getty[/caption] Loni Love is following in the footsteps of her Real co-host Tamera and dipped into the White chocolate fountain to find love. Sign Up For Our Newsletter![sailthru_widget fields="email" sailthru_list="subscribers"] The funny woman is currently in the Bahamas living it up with her boo James Welch, but before you jump to conclusions, the couple are not eloping (per Loni’s IG caption). Photos of Loni and James date back to November when the couple were in Vegas. Keep scrolling for more pics of Loni and her man.

Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her Sign An NDA Too: ‘I Was Like For Real, Don’t Nobody Know You!’ (Exclusive)  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams…
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
4 items
Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player…
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
8 items
Naomi Campbell’s Coronavirus Protection Look Inspires Hilarious Memes
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 19 hours ago
03.12.20
7 items
And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of…
 19 hours ago
03.12.20
Hot Spot: Loni Love Responds To Tamar Braxton…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On…
 21 hours ago
03.12.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
First Case Of The Coronavirus Reported In Central…
 22 hours ago
03.11.20
Yikes: Michael Strahan Claims His Ex-Wife Is Abusing…
 22 hours ago
03.12.20
What The CDC And DPH Wants You To…
 23 hours ago
03.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close