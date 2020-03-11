What The CDC And DPH Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus

The overall risk of the coronavirus or COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may be have increased risk for COVID-19.

The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html .

