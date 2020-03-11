CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

What The CDC And DPH Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

The overall risk of the coronavirus or COVID-19 to the general public remains low, although elderly people and individuals with chronic medical conditions may be have increased risk for COVID-19.

The best prevention measures for any respiratory virus are:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you are sick.
  • Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For accurate and reliable information about COVID-19 log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus or https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Brought to you by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

CDC Coronavirus

Source: CDC / Radio One Digital

What The CDC And DPH Wants You To Know About Fighting The Coronavirus  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams…
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
4 items
Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player…
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
8 items
Naomi Campbell’s Coronavirus Protection Look Inspires Hilarious Memes
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 19 hours ago
03.12.20
7 items
And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of…
 19 hours ago
03.12.20
Hot Spot: Loni Love Responds To Tamar Braxton…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On…
 21 hours ago
03.12.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
First Case Of The Coronavirus Reported In Central…
 22 hours ago
03.11.20
Yikes: Michael Strahan Claims His Ex-Wife Is Abusing…
 22 hours ago
03.12.20
What The CDC And DPH Wants You To…
 23 hours ago
03.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close