CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison On Rape Charges

Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

A New York City judge has sentenced disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of sexual assault last month.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted on a third-degree rape charge as well as a first-degree criminal sex act charge after a lengthy trial and exposure that began the #MeToo Movement. Sentencing guidelines had him facing anywhere from five years to a maximum of 29 years in prison.

He stood accused of violating many women throughout his career in Hollywood, using his power to secure sexual favors and more. Last month, Weinstein was convicted of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him in 2006.

He still faces charges in California.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act In Manhattan Trial

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In Los Angeles

Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison On Rape Charges  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Utah Jazz Player Test Positive For Coronavirus, Teams…
 4 hours ago
03.12.20
4 items
Tom Hanks Son Speaks About His Parents Getting…
 12 hours ago
03.12.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player…
 13 hours ago
03.12.20
8 items
Naomi Campbell’s Coronavirus Protection Look Inspires Hilarious Memes
 17 hours ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 19 hours ago
03.12.20
7 items
And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of…
 19 hours ago
03.12.20
Hot Spot: Loni Love Responds To Tamar Braxton…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Loni Love Reveals Her Vanilla King Had Her…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Michelle Obama’s Powerful Message To 4-Year-Old Ariyonna, Who…
 20 hours ago
03.12.20
Remember When: Dame Dash Put Them Paws On…
 21 hours ago
03.12.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
First Case Of The Coronavirus Reported In Central…
 22 hours ago
03.11.20
Yikes: Michael Strahan Claims His Ex-Wife Is Abusing…
 22 hours ago
03.12.20
What The CDC And DPH Wants You To…
 23 hours ago
03.12.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close