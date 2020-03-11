CLOSE
Women’s Her-story: 10 Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live By (As Told By GIFs)

Lil Kim

Before Remy Ma shethered Nicki Minaj and prior to Cardi B catching a lick, Lil Kim was the reigning queen of hip hop. The Brooklyn born emcee was the only female alongside Biggie Smalls and Junior Mafia back in the 1990s and she has never stopped repping for the ladies. So in honor of Women’s History Month, let’s take a look at some spicy, empowering Lil Kim lyrics every woman should live by. Thank us later.

1. “Only female in my crew and I kick sh** / Like a **** do, pull the trigger too.!”

In “All About The Benjamins” Kim let it be known that she could anything the tough guys could do — but better.

 

2. “I stay focused, in the dopest / Like a penny with a hole in it, y’all just hopeless 

In “Not Tonight (Ladies Night Remix),” Kim reminded ladies to stay focused, stay woke and never ever give up.

3. “I let him know we bout that cake straight up the gate uh / We independent women, some mistake us for whores / I’m sayin‘, why spend mine when I can spend yours”

Lil Kim has been spitting that feminist talk way before Amber Rose bared her bush for the ‘gram.

4. “The U-N-O competitor / I’m ten steps ahead of ya / I’m a leader, y’all on some followin’ sh** / Comin’ in this game on some modeling sh**”

In order to be a queen, you have to be a leader and trendsetter — a wolf, not a sheep.

 

Women’s Her-story: 10 Lil Kim Lyrics Every Woman Should Live By (As Told By GIFs)  was originally published on globalgrind.com

