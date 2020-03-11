CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mom Of 3 Found Dead In Her Car

Josie Harris, who has 3 children with Floyd Mayweather, was found dead at her home in Valencia, CA on Monday night according to TMZ.

According to law enforcement, officials were called to the home around 9:30 PM and found 40-year-old Harris unresponsive in her car when they arrived. She was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.According to TMZ, authorities do not suspect foul play and the case is being treated as a death investigation, not a homicide probe.

Harris and Mayweather had a chaotic relationship. In 2010 he was convicted of attacking her in domestic violence incident and served 2 months behind bars.

Harris claimed to have been abused on 6 different occasions. But, the criminal case was centered around a Sept. 2010 incident when Harris claimed Mayweather entered her home and then attacked her in front of their children.

Harris claimed their oldest son, Koraun, snuck out of the home and alerted a security guard to call police.Years later, Mayweather denied the allegations during an interview with Katie Couric … saying, “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone.”

Harris was outraged by the interview and later sued Mayweather for more than $20 MILLION for defamation. The case is still ongoing.

Harris reportedly dated Mayweather from 1995 to 2010 and was an aspiring actress.

Floyd Mayweather’s Ex And Mom Of 3 Found Dead In Her Car  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

