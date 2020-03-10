‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Scrapping Audiences

According to production sources, as of Tuesday, the classic shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will scrap their studio audience over concerns of coronavirus. There’s a particularly high level of concern for those at Jeopardy since the host Alex Trebek is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer making him highly susceptible to catching the virus.

Other high concerns for both shows is the fact that a lot of their guests are from out of town and older. Has your job changed the way they operate over coronavirus fears?

See story here