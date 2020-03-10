CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Scrapping Audiences

Vanna White, who has been turning letters on the Wheel of Fortune for 30 years, in action in Las Vegas, NV.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

According to production sources, as of Tuesday, the classic shows Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune will scrap their studio audience over concerns of coronavirus. There’s a particularly high level of concern for those at Jeopardy since the host Alex Trebek is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer making him highly susceptible to catching the virus.

Other high concerns for both shows is the fact that a lot of their guests are from out of town and older. Has your job changed the way they operate over coronavirus fears?

See story here

 

‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Scrapping Audiences

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Charles Barkley To Sell Memorabilia To Benefit Affordable…
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
Vanna White, who has been turning letters on the Wheel of Fortune for 30 years, in action in Las Vegas, NV.
‘Jeopardy’ And ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Scrapping Audiences
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
Timbaland arrives at the Pre GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California\n© Jill Johnson/jpistudios.com
Happy Birthday, Timbaland
 5 hours ago
03.10.20
Louisiana Principal Under Fire For Demanding She Have…
 20 hours ago
03.10.20
5 items
Bryson Tiller Newest Daughter Is The Most Adorable…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 22 hours ago
03.10.20
Kenya Is Getting NO SYMPATHY Over Those Marc…
 23 hours ago
03.10.20
4 items
K. Michelle Flashes Her Breasts To Crowd In…
 23 hours ago
03.10.20
Hot Spot: R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriend Claims He Forced…
 23 hours ago
03.10.20
10 items
‘Hair Love’ Director Matthew A. Cherry Starts #ArtworkForAriyonna…
 24 hours ago
03.10.20
Chris Rock And Mega-Fine Girlfriend Megalyn Call It…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Did Future and Lori Harvey Break…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
NBA Star Shares Heartwarming Moment With Girl Bullied…
 1 day ago
03.10.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close