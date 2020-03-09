CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: Did Future and Lori Harvey Break Up? [VIDEO]

Kenya Moore reveals that she had her own cookie lady in last night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta.  She found explicit texts husband’s phone from an unknown woman.

Kenya shared that she came to her as a woman and told her to stay away from her man.

In other toxic relationship news, Future and Lori Harvey may have hit a hardship.  Joie Chavis, one of Future’s baby mothers posted a video to social media hinting that Future was there spending the night with her.

Both Lori and Future posted to social media with statements that seemed like a breakup.

 

