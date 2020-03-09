CLOSE
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet Appearance

Dwayne Wade’s daughter, Zaya, made her first red carpet appearance over the weekend. Wade’s middle daughter looked beautiful in a custom color block white, green and black suit from “Richfresh.” Both Dwyane and Gabrielle Union joined Zaya on the “Truth Awards” red carpet. Their daughter, originally born as a male by the name of Zion, was praised by her godfathers, Adair Curtis and Jason Bolden who star in the Netflix series, “Styling Hollywood.”

Bolden expressed his appreciation for the Wades’ and their support on Instagram along with calling Zaya, “perfect.” Both Dwayne and Gabrielle coordinated with Zaya’s fashion and posted proud Instagram pictures of Zaya, “It was important for Zaya to be a part of such a beautiful night & reminding her of all the love & support she has.” wrote Gabrielle.

What did you think of Zaya’s red carpet style?

