CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That Our Grandmothers Couldn’t

Black Women

Source: John White/ Smith Collection / Getty

We should be celebrating the power and prestigiousness of women every minute of everyday. I mean, they did give birth to us. We all got our name from a woman and our game from a woman.

But for some reason, we wait for commemorated days like Mother’s Day to honor the special ladies in our lives.  Women’s History Month is one of those observed months when we’re supposed to acknowledge all the ways women are great.  Women have always been strong and capable of any and everything — but we weren’t always allowed to show and prove it.

We’re afforded a lot of privileges today that even our grandmothers weren’t allowed to do, and that was only 40-50 years ago.  Hit the flip to see check out all the things we as millenials get to do that our grandmother’s didn’t have the liberty to.

Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can Do Today That Our Grandmothers Couldn’t  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 5 hours ago
03.09.20
Dwyane Wade arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet…
 7 hours ago
03.09.20
25 items
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chris Brown: Soccer Dad
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 19 hours ago
03.09.20
5 items
Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close