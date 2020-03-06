CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast Of ABC Drama ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’

Old secrets stir the pot in this restaurant series.

American Black Film Festival Honors Awards Ceremony - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Sheryl Lee Ralph will once again navigate family life in an upcoming ABC restaurant drama called Harlem’s Kitchen.

According to Deadline, Ralph will star in the series opposite Delroy Lindo, and it’s set in a fine dining restaurant in Harlem. It follows Ellis Rice (Lindo), an Executive Chef who runs the successful restaurant with his wife CC (Ralph) and three daughters. Things take an unexpected turn when a death thrusts the family into turmoil and threatens the future of the restaurant as long-hidden secrets are revealed.

CC is characterized as a world-class pastry chef and a “strong, traditional black woman who is secretly the driving force behind her husband’s success,” according to Deadline. She’s usually putting the needs of her family before her own, but now she’s ready for a change.

Ralph is most known in the sitcom world as the mother Dee in the ’90s sitcom Moesha and she’s most known in the theater world as Deena Jones in the hit Broadway musical Dreamgirls. Harlem Kitchen will be Ralph’s most recent role after recently playing Claudette in the Showtime series Ray Donovan. She’ll be reprising this role for the show’s seventh and final season. She can also be scene in The Comeback Trail with Robert DeNiro and Morgan Freeman.

Behind The Scenes: Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Cast Of ABC Drama ‘Harlem’s Kitchen’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Dwyane Wade arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
25 items
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chris Brown: Soccer Dad
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 14 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
5 items
Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close