CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After Allegedly Hitting Checkers Employee with His Food

Public Enemy’s drama keeps going.  Flavor Flav says Chuck D had no right to fire him because they are equal partners.  He says it’s only Public Enemy if both are on the stage.

In other drama, Pleasure P was arrested all because his Checkers order was wrong.  We’ve all been there but to get arrested is extreme.

R. Kelly’s trial has taken a pause after authorities have gathered over 100 electronic devices.  This could possibly lead to more charges.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Pleasure P Arrested For Battery After Allegedly Hitting Checkers Employee with His Food  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Michael Rapaport
Michael Rapaport Reflects On Why You Can’t Compare…
 8 hours ago
03.09.20
Dwyane Wade arrives at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the...
Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Zaya Makes First Red Carpet…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
25 items
See Pictures From 2020 RBRE’s Stick A Fork…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Today In Hip Hop History: 23 Years Ago…
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Singer Chris Brown and daughter Royalty Brown arrive at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Chris Brown: Soccer Dad
 11 hours ago
03.09.20
Blue Ivy Is All Growed Up: This Cool…
 14 hours ago
03.09.20
RHOAS12: Kenya’s Karma Is Why You Don’t Squander…
 22 hours ago
03.09.20
5 items
Vanessa Bryant Visits Kobe & Gigi’s Mural For…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Apple Bottom Back: Fly Fashion Brands That The…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Who Run The World: 10 Things Women Can…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
Bow Wow Collapse On Stage During His Concert…
 1 day ago
03.09.20
You’re A True 90’s Kid If You Remember…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
Tried It: Urban Hydration’s Vanilla Everything Mist Gives…
 2 days ago
03.09.20
20 items
Viral Video Of Toddler Crying That She’s ‘Ugly’…
 3 days ago
03.09.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close