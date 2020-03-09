Chris Brown: Soccer Dad

Chris Brown and Nia Guzman were seen cheering on their 5-year-old daughter Royalty at a soccer match. Guzman posted pictures of Royalty on the field and snaps of Brown with his daughter after the game.

Brown and Guzman share legal and joint custody of Royalty. Brown recently became a new father to Aeko. His son was born to Ammika Harris a few months ago.

Who are the best co-parents you’ve seen? They aren’t together but they make sure it is all about the kid.

