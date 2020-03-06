Are Even More Charges Coming For R. Kelly?

During R. Kelly’s court appearance on Thursday, the prosecution teased the fact that more charges against the singer could be coming. Attorney Angel Krull said the government had seized over 100 electronic devices including hard drives to support their case and allegations from another accuser.

R. Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg said: “We expect that they are not going to find anything incriminating.” Kelly is facing multiple state and federal charges across the country for his alleged sexual behavior.

Do you worry about what your digital footprint will show?

See story here