Spring Forward This Weekend

It is time to start

It is that time of year again. We lose an hour of sleep (for one night) but we gain more sunlight later in the day for the bulk of the year. It’s Daylight Savings Time. Make sure you are set to Spring Forward on Saturday night. The change happens Sunday morning at 2:00 am. Most timers and clocks now automatically set themselves forward an hour. You know the ones in your home that don’t and you’ll have to fix manually.

Medical experts have said there are real issues for some when we go through this ritual. Some people experience fatigue and higher blood pressure. Some tips to help you avoid any lag include eating a little earlier on Saturday, going to bed earlier and dimming the lights in your home and on electronic screens.

Do you want to get rid of Daylight Savings all together?

See story here

