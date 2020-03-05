CLOSE
This Is How You Stunt In Court And Win: Megan Thee Stallion’s Power Suit & Bangin’ Bob

We’re all about a suit these days. It’s bossy, it’s sexy, it’s confident and proof you mean business. Tracee Elliss Ross wore a killer power suit during her interview with Oprah and now Megan Thee Stallion is killing it in court with this sexy nude suit and not only did she prevail in court, she prevailed in fashion.

FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday March 6, To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights, The facts are; 1. 1501 doesn’t want to approve my budget to put out my project that the court is allowing to be released. 2. 1501 tried to stop my release, I prevailed in court 3. 1501 tried to fight the decision today, the court denied 1501’s request🤷🏽‍♀️ respect my deceased mother, she’s not here, you don’t know her, you weren’t involved, Carl should speak for himself, All the facts are public record available at the courthouse in Houston.

In case you missed it, the Hot Girl Summer rapper has been in a bout of controversy after she exposed her record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, for a faulty music contract.

“1501 don’t want me to put out no music,” Megan said on Instagram Live on Sunday. “All I did was ask to renegotiate my contract, then it became a whole big thing. When I signed, I didn’t really know what was in my contract. I was young. I think I was like 20, and I ain’t know everything that was in my contract. So when I got with Roc Nation,” — Megan announced that she was signed to a management deal with Roc Nation in September 2019 — “I got management, real management. I got real lawyers. They was like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s crazy — no, I didn’t know.’”

The H-town hottie went to court to fight the independent label for her rights and reportedly prevailed.

“I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released,” she said in a statement to RollingStone.com. “I will proceed with the release of “SUGA” on Friday, March 6. To be clear, I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt. I want my rights.”

According to RollingStone, Megan was also granted a restraining order against Carl Crawford (yes that Carl Crawford), the CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment.

You can read what exactly is in her contract, here. (It’s intense).

You will not play with Tina Snow!

