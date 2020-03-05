CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Shaun King Talks About the Nathaniel Woods Case; His Attempt to Stop Execution [VIDEO]

 

Rickey Smiley and Eva dive in deep to help death row inmate Nathaniel Woods Jr., who is set to be executed by lethal injection at 6 p.m.

Woods was arrested for his role in the killing of three Birmingham, Alabama police officers in 2004.

Allegedly there is no confirmation of Woods pulling the trigger.  According to Fox News, his sister indicates there has been tampering with evidence in this case.

Tune in to hear activist, Shaun King discuss his point of view and how you can help.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Shaun King Talks About the Nathaniel Woods Case; His Attempt to Stop Execution [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
R. Kelly Mugshot
Are Even More Charges Coming For R. Kelly?
 2 hours ago
03.06.20
You Can Still Become A Partner In Hope…
 2 hours ago
03.06.20
It is time to start
Spring Forward This Weekend
 3 hours ago
03.06.20
12 items
Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘SUGA’ + “B.I.T.C.H.” Video Is…
 11 hours ago
03.06.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 17 hours ago
03.06.20
Inmate Kept In Solitary Confinement For a Year…
 19 hours ago
03.06.20
Tito’s Is Asking Customers To Stop Using Its…
 19 hours ago
03.06.20
Behind The Scenes: Essence Atkins Will Explore An…
 20 hours ago
03.06.20
Princeton University Students Upset Over Marshawn Lynch As…
 20 hours ago
03.06.20
Hot Spot: Nicki Minaj’s Hubby Arrested For Not…
 21 hours ago
03.06.20
Twenties Cast Reveal The Biggest Lessons They Learned…
 21 hours ago
03.06.20
Gary’s Tea: NeNe Leakes Believes Wendy Williams’ Ex…
 21 hours ago
03.06.20
This Is How You Stunt In Court And…
 22 hours ago
03.06.20
The Way Back: Ben Affleck Gets Candid About…
 22 hours ago
03.06.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close